Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $473.51 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

