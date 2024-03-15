Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 128 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.38. The stock had a trading volume of 370,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,910. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

