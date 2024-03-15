Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,706 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

