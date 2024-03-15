Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 293 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.73. 589,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $167.49.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

