Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,551 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,444,766. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

