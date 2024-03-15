Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,276 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

ADBE traded down $83.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.90. 9,009,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,725. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

