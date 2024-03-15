Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,566 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,175. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

