Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

