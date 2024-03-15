Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,219 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.75. 564,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,508. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

