Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,642 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.