Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 526,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,618. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.