Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,030 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,030 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,475,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

