Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 8,111,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,124,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

