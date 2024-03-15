Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,515 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTF. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 665,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,885. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

