Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,411 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $28.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

