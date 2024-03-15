Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $139.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

