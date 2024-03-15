Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.71

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.24 or 0.05420964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00081756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,299,074 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

