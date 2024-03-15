Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Trading Down 4.4%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.55. Approximately 2,056,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,359,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

