CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq acquired 217,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $341,983.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,002,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

CareCloud Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CCLD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Articles

