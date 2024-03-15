CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.97

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 173551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

