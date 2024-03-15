CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 6.1% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.85. 38,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 206,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

