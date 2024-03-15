Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 92.0% in February

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.05 during trading on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

