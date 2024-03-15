Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 79.1% in February

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 550,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the February 14th total of 307,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 237.5% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 703,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Price Performance

CASA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 174,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,202. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.