Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

