Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) President Edmond Coletta Sells 733 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 134,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,750. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

