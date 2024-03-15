CashBackPro (CBP) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $17.83 or 0.00026361 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $1.96 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,640.05 or 1.00013748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010235 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00166371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,428 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 17.91770476 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,839,730.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

