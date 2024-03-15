CEEK VR 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.76 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $67.98 million and $6.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,095.95 or 0.99970800 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010257 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08435976 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $9,162,101.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

