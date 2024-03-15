Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 4.7 %

CLBTW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 10,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

