Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) vs. China Fruits (OTCMKTS:CHFR) Critical Analysis

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) and China Fruits (OTCMKTS:CHFR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celsius and China Fruits’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Celsius alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $1.32 billion 16.43 $226.80 million $0.77 120.86 China Fruits N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than China Fruits.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 17.21% 131.58% 15.71% China Fruits N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Celsius and China Fruits’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.3% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Celsius and China Fruits, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 2 11 0 2.85 China Fruits 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celsius presently has a consensus price target of $79.14, indicating a potential downside of 15.32%. Given Celsius’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than China Fruits.

Summary

Celsius beats China Fruits on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About China Fruits

(Get Free Report)

China Fruits Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distributing fresh tangerine and other fresh fruits. It also sets up franchise retail stores for fresh fruits and other related products. The company was founded on January 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.