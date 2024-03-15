Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the February 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cemtrex Stock Down 0.9 %

CETX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

