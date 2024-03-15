Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 3.2%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 213,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 695,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

