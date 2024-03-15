Centre Asset Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. F5 accounts for about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of F5 worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.77. The stock had a trading volume of 152,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,640. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

