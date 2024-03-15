Centre Asset Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after buying an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. 3,563,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,371. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

