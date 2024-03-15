Centre Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kirby worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $88.25. 101,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,842. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

