Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,775 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,073. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

