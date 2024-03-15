Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,395,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,642,539. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

