Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 38,845 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,845 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 9,371,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

