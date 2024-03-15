Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 761,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

