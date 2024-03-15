Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 114 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.34).
Centrica Trading Up 1.3 %
LON:CNA opened at GBX 129.75 ($1.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.16 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 579.71%.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
