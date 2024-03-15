Centrifuge 1-Day Volume Hits $2.76 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,426,056 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,404,679 with 470,156,442 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65721337 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,509,031.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

