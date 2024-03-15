Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 26,247 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 26,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $54,068.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 811,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54,754 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

