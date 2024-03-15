Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Chrystal Jensen Sells 17,460 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Chrystal Jensen sold 17,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $35,967.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cerus Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CERS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 855,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,571. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Get Cerus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 121,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cerus by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERS

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.