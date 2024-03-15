CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. 1,399,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.