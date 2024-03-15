CGN Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,980 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

