CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. 5,312,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,149. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

