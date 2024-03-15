CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $87.89.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

