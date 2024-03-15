CGN Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 286,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.