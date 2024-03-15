CGN Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. 32,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

