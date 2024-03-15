CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,293 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 10,098,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,472,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

