CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 10,429 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

